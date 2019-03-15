More Weekend Shenanigans

We can’t think of many more artists we’d want to hear talk shop than Andy DuCett and Bruce Tapola, the McKnight Visual Art fellows will be in conversation at the Mia — Fri — INFO

For one night only György Ligeti will blow your mind through your ears with a portrait concert at Studio Z — FRI — TIX

Warm up that low back before throwing all First Ave at Hotlanta: A Dance Party Celebrating the ATL Sound

ft. Ander Other, Dj izzie p, and Don Greene — FRI — TIX

Timisarocker is the band in this weekend’s installment of Day Block’s Bandtender series — FRI — TIX

Miss out on Luckypalooza in St. Easy? Stop over to Keg & Case’s tent party with Morrisey’s Pub party — SAT & SUN — INFO

All your local wrasslin’ favs head to Wilebski’s Blues Saloon in St. Easy for Pro Wrestling Battleground: Super Fight 2019 — SAT — INFO

The rescheduled date for the hotly anticipated The Body in Soviet Art show at MORA is finally here — SAT — INFO

Good Show, Good Cause Award™ show of the weekend is Ghost Replicant, Lungs, Rad Owl: A Benefit For Jim Blazer bringing the sound and fury for the Pyralis bassist at the Nomad — SAT — INFO

There’s going to be waaay too much volume from Butchers Union/Petty Larcenists/Lutheran Heat/Wage Future for Moon Palace Books, which is exactly why the bookstore is the best punk venue in town — SAT — INFO

The best way you could possibly ever celebrate St. Patrick’s or any other holiday is seeing Nato Coles and Friend’s present ‘Shake The Snakes Away!’ at Dusty’s of all places — SUN — INFO

Skull Smashing Award™ of the weekend goes to King Buffalo in the 7th St Entry w/ Red Desert, Zig Zag Wanderer, slow and low that’s how we like it! — SUN — TIX

A tribute night worth having every year, The Songs of Grant Hart: Evening of Tributes fills up the 7th St Entry with Hart and Husker fans — MON — TIX

Welcome to Uptown, Trevor