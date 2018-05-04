A musical version of High Fidelity actually set in a record store? It’s got to be at Electric Fetus! See Minneapolis Musical Theater pull it off the mixed tape magic. (Lots tix already sold, hurry on on this one.) May 4th-20th. $30.

The 4onthefloor and Still Kickin and Fulton team up for a Stomper’s Ball at the Uptown VFW to raise money for cancer patients and their families. Friday, 8 PM. $20.

We’ve seen the installation of the installation art from Preston Drum taking over Forage Modern Workshop and it’s looking very cool. Find time for the reception. Friday, 6-9 PM. Free.

Need a May the Fourth party? Bent Brewstillery shows “Cosmic Battle Movies” all day and tap their Dark Fatha keg. Friday, 5 PM. Free.

Also funky rockers Dead Larry have a packed May the Fourth show at the Nomad with costumes encouraged. Friday, 8 PM. $7 advance, $10 door.

If you’re looking for a super crazy dance party, there’s a mash-up Star Wars and Cinco de Mayo bash at Bullwinkle’s on the West Bank. Friday, 9 PM. $5.

The very funny annual Pancake & Booze art show returns to the Cabooze with 300 pieces of artwork created by some 60+ artists and Star Wars cosplayers get in free. Friday, 8 PM. $10-13.

Ok, another Derby party: Spend the sunny day on the Veranda Bar at Brit’s withfreshly rolled cigars, a photo wall, a bluegrass band, plus there’s mint julep specials. Saturday, Noon. Free.

If you listen to the Joe Rogan podcast or follow MMA at all, you know Brendan Schaub aka Schauber has moved from cage to the comedy stage, and he’ll be doing stand-up (comedy, not striking) at the House of Comedy. Fri-Sat. $27-62.

Treat yo self! The top notch Alma is kicking off a day market with handmade crafts and more. Sat, 10 AM-2 PM. Free.

Can’t wait to check out the new exhibition at Public Functionary—new work from photographer Izzy Commers that “explores the ecosystems of our bodies” in a culture where advertising and marketing prevail. Sat, 7 PM. Free. (Pictured)

If you had fun last week at Moxy, then you’ll want to def head back for the Cinco de Mayo dance party with live deep house DJ duo Tambuca and Revel agave spirits tastings and more. Sat, 10 PM. Free.

As much an institution that as anything that happens in Twincy, the annual puppets and music for the Earth celebration May Day returns to PoHo Park. Sunday, Noon. Free.