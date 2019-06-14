Don’t forget Stone Arch Festival this weekend! The super fun festival has a bunch of local music all along the waterfront and more importantly a bunch of really good art vendors — INFO

The annual Rebel Rebel RFP Bowie tribute that doubles as a fundraiser for Feline Rescue returns to First Avenue’s Mainroom — FRI — TIX

Madonna’s new album is called Madame X, which is hilariously bad, and can’t imagine the release party at Black Hart will be anything but amazing — FRI — INFO

Much love to J Dilla, pay your respects at the annual and super fun Dilla Day party at Uptown VFW, hosted by Desdamona — FRI — TIX

Shout out to JXTA arts, continuing to do amazing work, they’re opening their new skatepark plaza in North MPLS — SAT — INFO

Minnie-Motor should become a regular thing, where you can with local bands and bands from Madison and Detroit in the parking lot of Mort’s — SAT — INFO

It’s ridiculous how excited we are for 50 Cent, Ice-T, Too Short, Slick Rick, Biz Markie & Others out at Treasure Island Resort & Casino — SAT — TIX

It’s another super fun adult prom, this one at The Bird for QUEER PROM — SAT — TIX

Every single Twincy Flannel Dad™ will be at the Armory singing along to Father John Misty and Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit — SAT — TIX