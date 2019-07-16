Now more than ever we need Lizz Winstead doing things like “DoRe #MeToo: A Night of Sexist Songs Sung by Righteous Feminists”, an extravaganza of the most horrifying and hilariously sexist songs performed by Jill Sobule, Tina Schlieske, and others — SUN — INFO

Also mingle, admire and purchase the work of local artists to support reproductive freedom when White Page gallery donates 100% of proceeds from their Art Salon event go to NARAL Pro-Choice Minnesota — FRI — INFO

One of the best local brews, Double Spirit Føul from Fair State will be available in crowlers this weekend from the brewery’s tap room — FRI-SAT — INFO

SooVAC talks with their two artists—Essma Imady has multimedia installation Muscle Memory, Syrian Homecomings and Torey Erin has an installation, Seeming — SAT — INFO

Bone Bone Bone . . . Bone Thugs n Harmony play the Cabooze with local supergroup Shredders and Red Poets Society — FRI — INFO

Modist Brewing once again has a skate party, this time with Rogue Citizen, Cal Surf, Speed Weed, Sean Anonymous, and many more — FRI — INFO

Celebrate the legendary Freddie Manton with all of Brit’s at the 15th annual Fred Stock party in the rooftop garden — SUN — INFO

We’re so glad Devin the Dude continues to make returns to MPLS + STPL, he’s one of the most underappreciated MCs currently putting out music — SUN — TIX

DJ Truckstache is here to present to your yearning ears some of the finest country, bluegrass, rockabilly and honky tonk music MPLS + STPL has to offer. If it’s got a twang, they can hang with a plate of chef crafted food and an ice cold draft Fulton Beer at Mort’s — SUN — INFO