More Weekend Happenings

The big deal History Is Not Here: Art and the Arab Imaginary exhibition kicked off on Thursday night, but you can still catch the Curator Conversation — FRI — INFO

The Roots, Rock & Deep Blues Festival isn’t back until next year, but a mini-version of this year is happening with Left Lane Cruiser and Kent Burnside — FRI — TIX

Troubadour Slim Stone is releasing his new album at Palmer’s — FRI — INFO

FilmNorth hosts their annual industry forum with a bunch of award-winning big names in attendance — SAT — INFO

One of the best events all year, not joking, the Armenian Festival is this year expanded to TWO big years, go for the food, stay for the hastily prepared presentations on Armenian history — SAT-SUN — INFO

Swing by Storage Contemporary to see work from Caitlin Karolczak / Kate Iverson / Alice Riot as a part of the California Bldg’s Saturday open studios — SAT — INFO

Palmer’s throws a big rock ‘n’ roll festival with all the regulars like The Bad Man and cover bands like Pleezer — SAT — INFO

Rosalux Gallery presents two new exhibitions: LAURA STACK: LIFE FORMS and ELEANOR MCGOUGH: SHIFTING BASELINE SYNDROME, and they’re always showing good work so check that out — SAT — INFO

It’s Industry Standards, the Country Cavalcade with good food and wholesome classic country tunes — SUN — INFO