More Weekend Happenings

Mosey on over to Mears Park for a few days of sweet sounds during the Twin Cities Jazz Festival — INFO

Half Wolf fka Nomad World Pub hosts two stages of live music mayhem with the Fast Fun Fest that also a bunch of good booze on board like War Pigs, Hammerheart, J-Mo, and more — FRI

Bryant Lake Bowl PRIDE Block Party is always a good time, especially when Foxy Tann and Venus DeMars & All the Pretty Horses are involved — INFO

The indispensable Queertopia fills up Heart of the Beast with not only performance, but a bunch of visual art this year, too — INFO

Dua Saleh is definitely the next big thing, and the best possible way to get ahead of the curve is at the Grand Oak Opry — SAT — INFO

What’s more fun to dance to than a bunch of one-hit wonders? The Bird right by Loring Park has you covered, plus $2 jello shots, plus DJ Tricky Miki, plus a DJ Set by Mark Mallman — SUN — INFO

And all the metalheads will for sure fill up the 7th St Entry for Earth with Helms Alee, two groups who are already on many head bangers’ best of 2019 lists — MON — INFO