More Weekend Happenings

Nary a week can go by without a beer fest, and this weekend it’s the St. Paul Summer Beer Fest out at the MN State Fair Grounds — SAT — TIX

We’re very excited for the upcoming SooVAC joint show with one part of the gallery having Muscle Memory, Syrian Homecomings by Essma Imady and the other having Seeming by Torey Erin — SAT — INFO

Gamut Gallery throws one of their signature bashes to celebrate 7 years and the Tint show finale — FRI — INFO

The very important Red Eye show New Work 4 Weeks this weekend includes Anna Johnson and Arneshia Williams — INFO

The goats (real goats) are back at Insight Brewing — INFO

Party on the rooftop at Up-Down Arcade all day for an 80s party on Saturday thanks to their friends at Indeed Brewing, also some people are dressing 80s — SAT — INFO

The Minneapolis Tattoo Shop hosts Still Not Asking for It, a tattoo flash fundraiser with 100% proceeds going to the Sexual Violence Center of Minneapolis — SUN — INFO

All the foodies will likely meet up with jam band fans for the return of the Wild Food Fandango, be sure to check out their trophy — SUN — INFO

Mizna’s Book Club is tackling A Balcony Over the Fakihani, which you buy and discuss at Daybreak Books — MON — INFO

A big lineup of poets—Mary Moore Easter, Diane Jarvi, and Zoë Bird—join Danny Klecko for readings from his book Hitman-Baker-Casketmaker: Aftermath of an American’s Clash with ICE at Moon Palace Books, the best punk venue in Twincy — MON — INFO