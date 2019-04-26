More Weekend Happenings

We should’ve picked Le Patin Libre: Vertical Influences, a show by former championship figure skaters turned movement innovators that the Walker Art Center has at Anderson Ice Arena, as one of our recommendations this week — TIX

Celebrate the coming of spring like a Swede at the American Swedish Institute with their traditional Valborg celebration of bonfires, songs, crafts, kubb and live music by the ASI Male Chorus and the Cloudberries — FRI — INFO

We’re psyched to see Handled, where a girl discovers that her mother has created and maintained a Twitter persona for her while she’s been getting depression treatment, from off-leash area — TIX

Twincy: Tribute Town™! We dug Jake Rudh’s tribute this week to the upcoming XTC: The Tribute | Senses Working Overtime 7 show happening at the Turf Club — FRI — TIX

international recording artist, host and television personality Bebe Zahara Benet is back for another BeBe After Dark performance series at Moxy — FRI — TIX

The Hook hosts a banana-themed group art show to benefit the Brian Coyle Food Shelf, a great reason to check out their new Mission Room — FRI — TIX

We’ll have more on #FWMN next week, but don’t forget that Black Fashion Week MN is still going strong with Black Man Magic Fashion Show with Icon Designer Karl Kani at the Elliot Park Hotel — SAT — TIX

Mercado La Doña is a craft and maker market highlighting Latinx artists and goods at La Doña Cervecería that sounds awesome — SUN — INFO

Inbound BrewCo. hosts special event with original traveling succulent bar, Succ it up Buttercup, where you can make your own succulent and take it home, amazing — SUN — INFO

And we’ll be on hand to cheer the upcoming annual Robot Fashion Show with celeb judges from ProRo, DJ Mason Bot-let, an appearance from Mitra, and more — SUN — INFO