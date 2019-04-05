Jaedyn James & The Hunger transform the Dakota into a riotous room full of jazz and funk for their show with Miss Myra — FRI — TIX

We haven’t been as into Fish Frys this season, but there’s a good one at Bad Weather for their “Epic Moose,” a wild rice amber brewed to celebrate the Boundary Waters — FRI — INFO

We’re going to recommend every film in the Reaganland series at Trylon, including the original Bladerunner and 1984 this weekend — TIX

Bauhaus Brew Labs get in on the bracket maddess with their “Eventual Four” match up of their beers which is just them selling you cheaper beer which is great — SAT — INFO

Dark Energy does Music for the Masses: A Depeche Mode Tribute Night at the Loring, and there couldn’t be a better group-night-venue match up in all of MPLS + STPL — SAT — TIX

Definitely find time to hit the Hook on Sunday afternoon for the Larry Englund memorial, pay respects to a huge part of the local Arts & Culture scene — SUN — INFO

The Palm Club hosts a party for the release of Fulton Grapefruit Blonde that also includes Absolut Grapefruit fresh oysters to shuck from Fortune Seafoods — INFO