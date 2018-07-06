More Weekend Happenings

Need even more heat for your dance night? Show off your salsa, bachata, and cumbia moves at Gozedera at the Uptown VFW. FRI. [INFO]

The newly formed Indigo Crew with DJ Michel.Be, DJ Lady Em, TaliaKnight, and queenDuin launch into the stratosphere with a kickoff show at Moon Palace Books. SAT. [INFO]

Inspired by the analog sounds of the 1970s, the new Purple Funk Metropolis album “Mumbojumbotron with Black Market Brass at Icehouse. SAT. [INFO]

There’s more than one goth party this weekend—amazing! Find time to in your many dark nights to check out the Hot Hot Hotbed Goth Dance Party featuring A Pink Dream, Mondo Liquado Light Show & DJ Mercury. SAT. [INFO]

Stand-up comedian Laurie Kilmartin reads from her hilarious new book, Dead People Suck: A Guide for Survivors of the Newly Departed, at Magers & Quinn. SAT. [INFO]