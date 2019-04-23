The hooligans in Dark Clouds will cheer on the MNUFC at Black Hart for a pre-match party — WEDS — INFO

All the Twincy Flannel Dads™ will be at First Ave to hear Son Volt — WEDS — TIX

The high octane Goo Goo Mucks are still holding down Wednesdays at Mort’s, this week with Mondo Liquado light show, The Stonedest, and the Von Tramps and Seafarer WEDS — INFO

The Dramatists Guild Foundation and the Playwrights’ Center host an intimate conversation with theater artist Daniel Alexander Jones — THURS — INFO

Get extra psyched for the upcoming Blue Ox festival with a pre-party at The Hook with Them Coulee Boys, Barbaro, and Chicken Wire Empire — THURS — TIX