More Wednesday Events: Event-Load Before Xmas

Is it a super busy Wednesday because people are trying to get stuff in before the holiday? Regardless, they should move farmer’s markets insi—oh they’re doing one in Northeast at Solar Arts by Chowgirls. Also in Twincy: FilmTown™, Cinema Lounge heads back into the Bryant Lake Bowl with a selection of short local films with the filmmakers discussing their work. Speaking of the darkest night of the year, we’re excited for the Winter Solstice GothiCoffee at Reverie with Venus De Mars, Ficshe, Ivy Fae with Evil DJ Petey, sponsored by the local Elysium Society (for all manner of goths, not-goths, darksiders, what-have-you’s). HUGE Theater has been getting real competitive with a Sports Entertainment-themed improv show and it’s entering redemption stage this week, finals next week. Since it’s in the holidays, Brits Pub throws a big holidays party with Summit specials, mulled win, tickets drawings and more. We’re hoping to see you at Play for Choice, a benefit for Planned Parenthood at the Turf Club that has live storytelling and improv, DJ, silent auction, and maybe most importantly delicious desserts.