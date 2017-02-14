XOXO More Valentime’s Day Happenings XOXO

If you want to go big and dress up a little for VD, The Emporium of Frolics & Romps: Vintage Valentine Spectacular! at the Lab Theater has hot jazz, classic burlesque, and circus delights! Du Nord distilling’s cocktail room has two new punches—love punch and sucker punch—for your pre-partying drinking fun. Miss the American Gods edition of Books & Bars? They’re doing another tonight at Indeed Brewing, which seems very a propo of the holiday. There’s still tickets available to Run the Jewels at Myth, which says a lot about that venue. Garage heroes Tony Peachka plays a VD show with similar sounding Fiji-13 and others at the Triple Rock. There’s a Valentine’s Day slam poetry tournament at Kieran’s. Reverie is celebrating singles with a bunch of solo sets from the likes of Lydia Liza, Bae Tigre, and more on their stage. Kitty Cat Klub will be doing a David Lynch Blue Velvet-themed night with new wave, darkwave, techno, down-tempo, EBM while you wear your velvet, lace & leather. If you need restaurant recs, check out the Heavy Table cheat sheet (DeRusha endorsed!).