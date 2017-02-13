More Monday Mischief

Tattersall Distilling welcomes special guest Earl Giles and handcrafted syrups and ginger beer for cocktail makin’. Stop into Pillsbury House to see a free screening of Chris Rocks’ Good Hair and participate in a discussion with 1-4C, a newly formed group who facilitates social conversations by utilizing the hair industry and culture as a common gateway. The Liv & Ingmar series at The Trylon continues with SHAME (1968). There’s over a dozen MC’s scheduled to join up with the Heavy Rotation MC Producer Showcase at honey with DJ Ezi Beats. Face rakin’ rock is back at Grumpy’s Downtown with Moonsault Mondays and their vintage wrastlin’ videos.