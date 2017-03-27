Moonsault Mondays

MPLS + STPL are in the midst of a great return to our northern wrastlin’ roots, and Mondays are the night to get in on the top rope fun. Stop in to Grumpy’s Downtown at 10 PM (they’ll have RAW on before that, too) to watch classic wrestling matches, hear DJs spinning face-smashing tunes, and drink MN beers for half price until you tap out. And that’s the bottom line . . . 9 PM. Free. —Sandler Genett

Grumpy’s Bar & Grill, 1111 Washington Ave S, MPLS; grumpys-bar.com/downtown