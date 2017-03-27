Moonsault Mondays

Posted on March 27, 2017 at 5:00 am
Fallen Heroes

MPLS + STPL are in the midst of a great return to our northern wrastlin’ roots, and Mondays are the night to get in on the top rope fun. Stop in to Grumpy’s Downtown at 10 PM (they’ll have RAW on before that, too) to watch classic wrestling matches, hear DJs spinning face-smashing tunes, and drink MN beers for half price until you tap out. And that’s the bottom line . . . 9 PM. Free.Sandler Genett

Grumpy’s Bar & Grill, 1111 Washington Ave S, MPLS; grumpys-bar.com/downtown

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.