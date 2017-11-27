Moonsault Mondays 1 Year Anniversary

Posted on November 27, 2017 at 5:00 am
moonsault anniversary

We’ve been saying it for a full year: No one cuts a promo like Moonsault Mondays! They’re like the Nature Boy in his prime! (Just look at that pic!) To celebrate their first year of Turkeynecks and Bozos, MM will strut out some of the absolute best curated classic wrasslin’ matches—plus DJ’s playing punk and glam and half off MN beers all night. 10 PM. Free. —Rich Morgan

Grumpy’s Bar & Grill, 1111 Washington Ave S, MPLS; grumpys-bar.com/downtown

