Moonsault Monday: WCW Edition

Do you remember when Robocop saved Sting on WCW’s Capital Combat back in 1990? Or when Hulkamania turned Hollywood? Crazy. Cheesy. Fantastic. Tonight’s Moonsault Monday is going to be a big one for classic wrastlin’ fans, plus there’s face-rakin’ rock playing and half-priced MN beers all night. 10 PM. Free. —Rich Morgan

Grumpy’s Bar & Grill, 1111 Washington Ave S, MPLS; grumpys-bar.com/downtown