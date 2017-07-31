Moonsault Monday 90’s Edition

Ding dongs! Bozos! The best 90s wrestling matches you’ve always wanted to revisit! Even though you yourself maybe never left, MPLS + STPL are currently returning our deep wrastlin’ roots, and that includes these Moonsault Mondays at Grumpy’s Downtown. Watch curated matches on the screen and hear face rakin’ sounds on the speakers, all the while drinking MN beers that are half off. 10 PM. Free. —Rich Morgan

Grumpy’s Bar & Grill, 1111 Washington Ave S, MPLS; grumpys-bar.com/downtown