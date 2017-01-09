Moonsault Monday

Even though as the throwback wrastlin’ on the screens, Face Rakin’ Rock in your ears, and half off MN-made beers makes every Moonsault Monday at Grumpy’s Downtown, tonight will be extra special. That’s because they’re giving away, in addition to a bunch of other raffle prizes, four tickets to the sold out F1rst Wrestling Wrestlepalooza extravaganza at First Avenue! And dat’s all da people need to know! 10 PM. Free. —Sandler Genett

Grumpy’s Bar & Grill, 1111 Washington Ave S, MPLS; grumpys-bar.com/downtown