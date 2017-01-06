Moon Magazine Launch Party

January 6, 2017
Moon

Help celebrate the release of the second issue from Moon Magazine—a new journal for complicated women that includes essays, drink recipes, travel, fashion, and more—at Saturday’s launch party. The publication is enough reason to go, but the party is also at True Ethic, a boutique in the Northrup King building that partners with Fair Trade and Social Entrepreneur brands—you’ll likely walk out with new reading and something from the shop or the party’s giveaways. Saturday, 7-10 PM. Free.Ashlynn McKinney

True Ethic, Northrup King, 1500 Jackson St NE, MPLS; trueethic.com

