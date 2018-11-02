If you were one of the many people to miss out on Rafiq Bhatia’s brilliant sold out performance of Breaking English last October, you can right your musical wrong and catch the New York composer and guitarist (and “one of the most intriguing figures in music today” according to the NYTimes) re-staging the work commissioned by Liquid Music and the Walker Art Center. And even if you did see Bhatia last time, this installment at the lavishly remodeled Parkway Theater will include original visuals from MPLS-based visual artist Michael Cina and video artist Hal Lovemelt, plus similarly buzzed-about opener WILLS. A must attend for any fans of new and creative music! Monday, November 5th, $16 advance, $20 door. —Taylor Carik

Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Ave S, MPLS; theparkwaytheater.com