The Cactus Blossoms return for their third January residency at the Turf Club. At their last Twin Cities show in November, Page Burkun sheepishly admitted he’s not sure what compels them to commit themselves to delivering their beautiful crooning country songs at in-state shows during one of the year’s darkest months. We’re thankful for whatever the mysterious force is—and their blissful harmonies that soften the Monday blues and ease us into the wintry weeks. Monday, January 6th, 7 PM. $22 advance, $25 door. —Isabelle Wattenberg

