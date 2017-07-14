Momentum: New Dance Works Festival 2017

Presented by The Cowles Center for Dance & the Performing Arts, in partnership with the Walker Art Center and The Southern Theater (and big note: this year taking place at the Southern), the Momentum: New Dance Works Festival is already underway, with all levels of dance fans in attendance. This first weekend of shows features Fire Drill and LA’s Tom Comitta doing Bill: The Musikill, a fast-paced dance-filled experimental musical set in a post-climate-disaster tech commune, as well as the women of BLAQ performing Taneber/BLAQ Wall Street, an on-stage dance experience that combines dance, text, dialogue, ASL, and the audience joining in it all. Friday, Saturday. 8 PM. $20. —Ashlynn McKinney

Southern Theater, 1420 Washington Ave S, MPLS; southerntheater.org