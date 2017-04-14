Modist is 1: An Anniversary Bash

In the arms race of summer block parties, a new early party has emerged and it’s even earlier in the season! Modist Brewing in the North Loop, named locally and nationally as one of the best new breweries, celebrates its first birthday with a bunch of big names in local music—Nato Coles & The Blue Diamond Band, Sophia Eris, the4onthefloor, Sarah White, Greg Grease of Zuluzuluu, Mike 2600, and more—plus a bunch of live art making and art supplies drive that benefits Free Arts MN. And that’s all in addition to the one-of-a-kind beer that they’ll debut. Saturday, 11 AM, Music 4 PM. Free. —Art Humes

Modist Brewing, 505 North 3rd St, MPLS; modistbrewing.com