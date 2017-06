MN48 Screenings & Awards

Check out the indie film entries—each made in under 48 hours!—competing in the MN48 competition tonight at the Heights Theater. Hosted by Cineapolis, the contest will show all the entries, but award $1K+ in prizes to the three top teams to further their filmmaking endeavors. 6:30 PM. $8. —Curt Stanski

The Heights Theater, 3951 Central Ave NE, MPLS; heightstheater.com