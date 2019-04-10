Yeah, SXSW gets all the glory, but what about us up here in Minnesnowta? We’ve got to have cool industry mixers, right? It just so turns out Wednesday kickoff to annual MN Music Summit, a multi-day festival that features all kinds of free workshops, industry panels, mentoring sessions, networking events and concerts around MPLS + STPL throughout the weekend. Check it: The opener at Icehouse features the Midwest Music Exchange with locals Lady Lark and Zed Kenzo and Manitoba’s Silence Kit. Then Thursday-Friday’s programming features everything from a keynote by Rappers Astronautalis and Maria Isa to how to working a top notch Patreon to a Parkway show by Fathom Lane, Sarah Morris, and Faith Boblett, to how to book venues and do PR, plus several music films, plus a concert from Dresden Dolls frontwoman Amanda Palmer. That’s just a fraction of the cool stuff going on for the Summit, so check out the full details and grab passes. And a pro tip: The Summit Premium badges are crazy cheap and get you into most things so it’s a no-brainer to grab one of those. Wednesday, April 10th-Sunday, April 14th. $40-75. —Taylor Carik

