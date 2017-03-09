MN Cuban Film Festival: Dancing With Margot

The excellent little Cuban Film Festival, an easy way to take a break from Minnesota’s grey skies with a visual trip to the island, continues with this week’s screening of Dancing With Margot, a detective story that mixes the oncoming revolution (bearded rebels and all) with the painting heist. 7 PM. $8 general admission, $6 MSP Film Society members. —Curt Stanski

St. Anthony Main Theatre, 115 Mainstreet, MPLS; stanthonymaintheatre.com