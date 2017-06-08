MN Cider Week: Sociable Cider Werks Bottle Release

Posted on June 8, 2017 at 5:20 am
sociable cider

Hey don’t forget that it’s still MN Cider Week, including Saturday’s big MN Craft Cider Fest. Tonight’s festivities take place at Sociable Cider Werks where the popular cidery debuts their first ever barrel-aged release, a brew that soaked in flavor for 6 months in Sauvignon Blanc barrels. There’s less than 300 of the bottles available, so get there tonight if you want one (or limit two) of them. 4 PM. Free to attend, $15 bottles.Art Humes

Socialbe Cider Werks, 1500 Filmore St NE, MPLS; sociablecider.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.