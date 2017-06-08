MN Cider Week: Sociable Cider Werks Bottle Release

Hey don’t forget that it’s still MN Cider Week, including Saturday’s big MN Craft Cider Fest. Tonight’s festivities take place at Sociable Cider Werks where the popular cidery debuts their first ever barrel-aged release, a brew that soaked in flavor for 6 months in Sauvignon Blanc barrels. There’s less than 300 of the bottles available, so get there tonight if you want one (or limit two) of them. 4 PM. Free to attend, $15 bottles. —Art Humes

Socialbe Cider Werks, 1500 Filmore St NE, MPLS; sociablecider.com