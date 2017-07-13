Mizna’s Surviving Issue Journal Release

Mizna, our locally produced Arab American literary journal, celebrates the release of its newest issue with a get together and discussion at Amsterdam tonight. The evening features readings from the collection focused on our fervently anti-Arab political moment followed by the issue’s guest editor Moustafa Bayoumi, two-time winner of the Arab American Book Award for Nonfiction, talking over the topic and included pieces. Bonus: Your entry fee gets you a copy of the new issue. 6:30-9:30 PM. RSVP, $10 suggested donation. —Hank Stacks

Amsterdam Bar & Hall, 6 W 6th St, STPL; amsterdambarandhall.com