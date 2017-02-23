Mizna’s Environment Issue + Northern Lights.mn’s AAA

The MPLS + STPL-based Arab American Journal Mizna celebrates the release of its Environment issue by teaming up with Northern Lights.mn (the org behind Northern Spark) to host an arts party of readings and discussion. The atmosphere of event will be set by the issue’s guest editor, internationally-celebrated nature writer, agrarian activist, and ethnobiologist, Gary Paul Nabhan, and the get-together features video and poetry installations, readings from local authors, and the discussion by Northern Lights.mn’s AAA: Anthropocene Awareness Association climate change club. 7-9 PM. Free. —R. John Smith

Studio Z, 275 East Fourth Street Suite 200, Saint Paul; studiozstpaul.com