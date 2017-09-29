Mizna Arab Film Festival

The big Arab Film Festival presented by local literary journal Mizna continues this weekend with its slate of fantastic films. Along with screenings of pictures from several different countries in different languages, there’s also cool presentations like the Shorts Program that features Child Protagonists and the First-Ever Nubian-Language Film, the Documentary Program with Palestinian Story Sharing, and a round table discussion with many of the visiting directors. Friday-Sunday. Festival pass, $60. 3-Pack, $20. Single tickets, $12. —Curt Stanski

St. Anthony Main Theatre, 115 Mainstreet, MPLS; stanthonymaintheatre.com