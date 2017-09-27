Mizna Arab Film Fest: Tramontane + Hello Psychaleppo

It’s the opening night of the big Arab Film Festival from local Arab-American literary journal Mizna and it kicks off with a great one-two punch of entertainment. First, at the Walker Art Center, the fest screens its first of many films, Tramontane from Lebanon, a picture that follows a blind musician who learns his lifelong ID card is a forgery. Then take your movie ticket out to the Garden Terrace for a free drink during the multi-media release concert of Toyour from internationally renowned Syrian electronic musician and party-maker Psychaleppo. Also be sure to check out the rest of the schedule for the festival (we highly recommend going). 7 PM screening, 9 PM release. $15. —Curt Stanski

Walker Art Center, 1750 Hennepin Ave, MPLS; walkerart.org