MIXTAPE

Seven accomplished dance performers—including Hip Hop-based movement veteran J-Sun, artist and activist Magnolia Yang Sao Yia, and Al Taw’am, the youngest person to win a SAGE Award, with others—have put together a collaborative can’t miss show at the Cowles Center that challenges the dominant narratives around corporate Hip Hop and what a reclaimed and community-based Hip Hop looks (and moves) like. Friday-Saturday, 7:30 PM. Sunday, 2 PM. $20-25. —Letty Rodriguez

Cowles Center, 528 Hennepin Ave, MPLS; thecowlescenter.org