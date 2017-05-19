MIXTAPE

Posted on May 19, 2017 at 5:05 am
Mixtape

Seven accomplished dance performers—including Hip Hop-based movement veteran J-Sun, artist and activist Magnolia Yang Sao Yia, and Al Taw’am, the youngest person to win a SAGE Award, with others—have put together a collaborative can’t miss show at the Cowles Center that challenges the dominant narratives around corporate Hip Hop and what a reclaimed and community-based Hip Hop looks (and moves) like. Friday-Saturday, 7:30 PM. Sunday, 2 PM. $20-25.Letty Rodriguez

Cowles Center, 528 Hennepin Ave, MPLS; thecowlescenter.org

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.