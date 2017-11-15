Mississippi Hot Club

When we tell you that one of the more fiery guitarists in MPLS + STPL will be playing Icehouse, you’d expect it to be a surprise set from rocker Donna Grantis or even theatrical up-and-comer Thomas Abban—not the lead in a gypsy jazz string band. But trust us, the lead work by Mississippi Hot Club‘s Joshua Parlanti, complimented by the fast fingers of violinist Alissa Jacobsen, stands out among our busy local multi-genre music scene. Expect to see some fireworks from everybody in the band (including two other guitars)—and lots of moving and grooving on the dance floor—when the Club releases their new album, Swing Cities, tonight at Icehouse. The similarly swinging and similarly fun Myra Joan “The Boss” Burnette and the Moonshiners open. 10 PM. $8 door. —Tina Bellecraux

Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave S, MPLS; icehousempls.com