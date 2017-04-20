Minnstafashion Official Fashion Week MN Kickoff

The official start of Fashion Week MN and one of its most bustling parties, the fourth semi-annual #MINNSTAFASHION presented by The Foshay and The Scout Guide Minneapolis is a must-attend for local fashionistas, and really anyone who appreciates a professionally produced affair. The interactive, social-media themed event mixes emerging designers and artisans with cocktails and music spun by DJ Lenka Paris, who will also follow up the bash with the The Purple Weekend Opening Party at 10 PM. 7 PM. Free, RSVP encouraged. —Ashlynn McKinney

W Minneapolis-The Foshay, 821 Marquette Ave, MPLS; wminneapolishotel.com