MinneUtsav: Bollywood Performing Arts Festival

The Bollywood Dance Scene kicks off their first ever Bollywood Performing Arts Festival tonight with the Bollywood movie-style dance drama Love You Zindagi. The first performance in the new MinneUtsav fest that runs tonight and through November 11th, Zindagi follows the story of Aisha, who’s moved to Twincy from India and has a new marriage, features everything from 65+ performers, engaging choreography, a look at mental illness in the South Asian community, and even an intermission with samosas. 7 PM tonight, various showtimes through the festival. $15. —Drew Cobb

SteppingStone Theatre, 55 Victoria St N, STPL; steppingstonetheatre.org