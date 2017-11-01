MinneUtsav: Bollywood Performing Arts Festival

Posted on November 1, 2017 at 5:10 am
bollywood

The Bollywood Dance Scene kicks off their first ever Bollywood Performing Arts Festival tonight with the Bollywood movie-style dance drama Love You Zindagi. The first performance in the new MinneUtsav fest that runs tonight and through November 11th, Zindagi follows the story of Aisha, who’s moved to Twincy from India and has a new marriage, features everything from 65+ performers, engaging choreography, a look at mental illness in the South Asian community, and even an intermission with samosas. 7 PM tonight, various showtimes through the festival. $15.Drew Cobb

SteppingStone Theatre, 55 Victoria St N, STPL; steppingstonetheatre.org

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.