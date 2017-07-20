Minnesota Orchesta Season Sampler

Compact classical! Regular Readers know we love a good sampler—there’s variety, you can find what you like, things you don’t like are short, etc. Tonight at Orchestra Hall, Principal Conductor of Live at Orchestra Hall Sarah Hicks takes you musical highlights and commentary about the new 2017-18 season, plus tonight’s got the OH+ free live music and $5 happy hour for all drinks before the show. 7:30 PM. $25. —Tracy Oxford

Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, MPLS; minnesotaorchestra.org