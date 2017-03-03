Minnesota Opera Thriftique at Arc’s Value Village

Are your outfit options giving you that last little excuse to avoid the opera? Or have you ever wanted to see what a personal stylist could do for your look, but you don’t make much money and have too many damn bills? Want to be charitable but, again, have too many damn bills? Get some style help at a discount and prep for a fancy night at the opera at MN Opera Tempo young professional’s event Thriftique. In addition to help from personal stylists who will help you pick out some outfits, a tailor on hand to make alterations, and wine and snacks, a portion of money from the tickets goes to Arc Greater Twin Cities. You’ll be doing good for both your look and the nonprofit that helps people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families. Sunday, 7:30 PM. $25. —Ashlynn McKinney

Arc’s Value Village, 10546 France Avenue South, Bloomington; arcsvaluevillage.org