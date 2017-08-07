Minnesota Men’s Roller Derby Terrors Silent Auction

Minnesota Men’s Roller Derby team the Terrors take over Lake Monster Brewing’s tap room to help roll up some support for their trip to the North American Playoff in British Columbia. The team will have 50 beer tickets for you to buy for your beers and a silent auction with jerseys, local band merch, giftcards, and more. 6-9 PM. Free. —Ashlynn McKinney

Lake Monster Brewing, 550 Vandalia St #160, STPL; lakemonsterbrewing.com