Minneapolis Burlesque Festival

Twincy has helped perfect the shimmers and glides of more than a few burlesque dancers, thanks to a robust drag and cabaret scene that regularly struts the stages at LUSH, Hell’s Kitchen, and Bryant Lake Bowl. Even more titillating talent pours in this weekend as the Minneapolis Burlesque Festival sets up residency at the Lab Theater, with multiple performances and workshops (yes, you can totes learn how to Burlesque) from over 65 performers. We’re excited to check out the Lavender Lounge, featuring this year’s headliner Violet Chachki, a champion of RuPaul’s Drag Race and general fashion visionary. Victoria DeVille, frequently found serenading LUSH guests, hosts. Expect shows to run the entire gamut from camp to glamour and vaudeville to acrobatics. 18+. 7 & 9 PM. Friday and Saturday. $30 GA, $130 weekend pass. Workshops throughout Friday & Saturday, from $20. —Isabelle Wattenberg

The Lab Theater,700 North 1st Street, MPLS;

The Cowles Center, 528 Hennepin Ave, MPLS;