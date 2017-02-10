Minneapolis Burlesque Fest Presents Love Fest

Oo la la! Get a jump on your Valentine’s Day romance with Love Fest, an evening that teases and benefits the upcoming Minneapolis Burlesque Festival. The show features some of the best of local burlesque performers like Elektra Cute, Sweetpea, Nadi A’marena, Sassy von Straddler, and many more, along with the evening’s host, Foxy Tann. And if you don’t already have Valentime’s plans, some lucky Love Fest attendees will win tickets to the Emporium of Frolics & Romps: Valentine Spectacular. Sunday, 7-10 PM. $25 VIP, $10 advance, $15 door. —Hank Stacks

Hell’s Kitchen Underground, 80 S 9th St, MPLS; hellskitcheninc.com