MinnAnimate 6

Twincy: FilmTown™ also includes our own vibrant film community, including the many different talented animators here. Now in its sixth year, the MinnAnimate festival showcases the best Minnesota-made animated films including both a youth/student showcase followed by an Independent animation showcase. There will be a bunch of different types of films taking on a bunch of different topics, and to get a feel for what will be part of the festival check out the program list and previous year’s trailers on the MinnAnimate site. 6 PM. $8.50. —Curt Stanski

St. Anthony Main Theatre, 115 Mainstreet, MPLS; stanthonymaintheatre.com