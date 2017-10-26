Ministry + Death Grips // Deeper Vol. 1

We’re not sure how there are still tickets to this incredible pairing of Industrial God Father and all-around icon Al Jourgensen with his crew in Ministry and the experimental hip-hop duo Death Grips (themselves icons to a younger generation of partiers), but here’s a last chance at the few remaining spots. Both put on incredible shows—both in the frenetic fans going crazy and the sheer amount of volume—and we’re psyched to see what happens with the performers amping each other up. 8:30 PM. $30 advance. And hey, if you miss tickets to that, or can’t afford it because freelance music writing doesn’t pay squat or whatever, go ahead and head to the newly re-opened Loring, where they’re debuting a new dark dance night Deeper Vol. 1 upstairs in their new Red Room. 9:30 PM. Free. —Paul Cajun

Skyway Theater, 711 Hennepin Ave, MPLS; skywaytheater.com