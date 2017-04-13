Milkweed Editions National Poetry Month Party + Reading

Posted on April 13, 2017 at 5:10 am
National Poetry Month

Join Milkweed Editions in honoring poets and their practice tonight at both a happy hour party (ticketed) with drinks and food and then free readings in the performance hall that features the finalists for this year’s $10,000 Lindquist & Vennum Prize for Poetry, the largest poetry prize in the region.

5:30 PM. $25 General admission, free for poets. 7 PM. Free. —Tracy Oxford

Milkweed Editions, 1011 S Washington Ave #300, MPLS; milkweed.org

