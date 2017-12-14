Michael Palascak

For such a young guy, Chicago stand-up Michael Palascak has a seriously impressive VC of appearances—Letterman, Leno, Craig Ferguson, Conan, Last Comic Standing, Comedy Central, and more—not to mention writing and starring in flick You’re Alive, which has been selected at several of this year’s comedy film fests. Both local comedy insiders and the gen pop will pack in the Joke Joint in St. Easy to see his easy delivery style and chops up close this whole weekend, and we’re hyping him tonight because the tickets are a little cheaper and the Fri-Sat shows will likely fill up. Thursday, 7:30 PM, Saturday, 7:30 & 9:45. $14-23. —Peter Armenian

Joke Joint Comedy Club, 801 Sibley Memorial Hwy, STPL; jokejointcomedyclub.com