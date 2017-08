Michael Jackson Day

The unfortunate loss of the King of Pop still stings, but celebrating Michael Jackson’s life and musical legacy by blazing up the dance floor helps. Tonight at honey, Big Wiz hosts a long dance night tribute with music spun by DJ Airman Heat, everything from his classic Jackson 5 hits to his iconic tracks. Plus there’s going to be a MJ cake! 9 PM. $10 advance, $12 door. —Paul Cajun

honey, 205 Hennepin Ave E, MPLS; honeympls.com