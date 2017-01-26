MetalSucks.net Presents Alcest + the body + Creepers

Posted on January 26, 2017 at 5:00 am
Alcest

We’re big fans of go-to metal news/gossip/snark site Metal Sucks, and if they’re on board with Parisian duo Alcest, so are we. And actually, we really dig Alcest’s new sweeping prog metal sound (or “Blackgaze” as they call it) and can get behind the Princess Mononoke theme of their new album. They’ll be shaking the walls tonight at the Turf, along with the body (another twosome) and Creepers7:30 PM. $18.Paul Cajun

Turf Club, 1601 University Ave W, STPL; turfclub.net

