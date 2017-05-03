Metal Machine Music Listening Party

Posted on May 3, 2017 at 9:52 am
Metal Machine Music

Rolling Stone’s original review of Metal Machine Music concluded, “Lou Reed is disdainfully unveiling the black hole in his personal universe, but the question is, who’s supposed to flinch?” Pretty much. But we’re super on board with Barely Brothers‘ idea to just put on Reed’s controversial (still!) and mostly inaccessible electronic music record and just let it play through, especially since it’s an original pressing. It’s an act of art! 6:30 PM. Free.Paul Cajun

Barely Brothers, 783 Raymond Ave, STPL; barelybrothersrecords.com

