Merry Flippmas

Instead of selling tickets to their stacked show, local glam rock icons Flipp and friends (Shockers Impaler! Gothic Morticia! Rockers The Magnolias! Charlie Farren!) are doing a free show at The Hook and encouraging donations. It’s a great idea with a great old school lineup of rock, metal, and goth, all for some great causes: Either non-perishable food for area food shelf organizations, unopened toys for Toys for Tots, or sending money to the American Refugee Committee or Center for Victims of Torture. 7 PM. Free, donations encouraged. —Paul Cajun

The Hook & Ladder Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave S, MPLS; hookandladder.com