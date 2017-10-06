Meritage’s Oysterfest

Speaking of seeing local notables . . . Even if you’re not an oyster-maniac who’s going to fork over the $120 for the VIP unlimited oysters and gift bag ticket, Meritage’s autumnal Oysterfest block party is still a fun enough time to grab the $25 tickets. It’s got all the festiveness of your outdoor summertime shindigs—with Summit making a special Oyster Stout for the event and music from Jayden James & The Hunger and Southside Aces—but with that Parisian air of sophistication mixed with the laid back tenor of St. Easy. Pro Tip: Stock up on wooden nickles early, it definitely speeds things up. Sunday, Noon-6 PM. $25-120. —Art Humes

Meritage, 410 St Peter St, STPL; meritage-stp.com